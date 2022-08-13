Russia’s tech corporation reveals how Tablet-M-IR mobile artillery control system works

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia's state hi-tech corporation Rostec on Saturday distributed footage of the work of the Tablet-M-IR control system for the automation of artillery fire control, mortars and multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

"The equipment is a compact wearable complex, compatible with all types of Russian drones. It also integrates with other control systems. Tablet-M-IR is planned to be integrated in the Athlet special purpose armored vehicle. This will increase the mobility of the complex and expand the possibilities of combat use," the state corporation said in the commentary to the video.

Earlier, Vladimir Pimenov, General Director of VNII Signal (part of Rostec High-Precision Systems Holding Company) that developed Tablet-M-IR, told TASS that the complex will be able to aim high-precision guided artillery projectiles Krasnopol-M2 and Kitolov-2M.

According to the director, the new complex will expand the range of interfacing technical means. "Tablet-M-IR will be able to quickly exchange information with such complexes as Yastreb-AV, Ulybka-M and others," Pimenov added.

The first Russian tablet designed for artillery fire control (Tablet-A) was presented at the Army-2020 Forum. As Pimenov told TASS at the time, the complex passed state tests, and the first state contracts for its production were concluded.