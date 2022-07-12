Russian senior defense officials, Myanmar leader agree to strengthen military cooperation

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar have reiterated their plans to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday after talks with visiting Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

"On July 11, senior officials of the Russian defense ministry held a meeting with Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who arrived in Russia on a private visit," the ministry said.

"The sides positively assessed the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations in the military sphere and reiterated their plans to maximally efficiently use the existing potential to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership," it said, adding that the meeting was held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.