Russian army in Ukraine focuses on military targets, mercenaries — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian army in the process of the special military operation in Ukraine avoids hitting civilian facilities to stay focused entirely on military targets and mercenaries’ training sites, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"I would like to remind you once again Russia’s president and commander-in-chief has repeatedly said that the Russian army during the special military operation does not attack civilian targets or civilian infrastructure. It carries out strikes against military warehouses, industrial facilities where military equipment undergoes maintenance and repairs, ammunition depots and the sites where mercenaries and nationalist elements are stationed and trained," Peskov said while commenting on media claims a missile had hit an apartment building in the Odessa Region.

Peskov advised the media to contact the Russian Defense Ministry for details.