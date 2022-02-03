NATO jets escort Russian Tu-142 planes during exercise in Northeast Atlantic

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Norwegian and British jet fighters escorted Russian Tu-142 planes during their training sortie on search for submarines in the Northeast Atlantic, Russian Navy Northern Fleet press service told journalists.

"In accordance with the combat training plan, two Northern Fleet naval aviation Tu-142 anti-submarine planes made a successful march to the designated area in the Northeast Atlantic to take part in an exercise on search and detection of submarines. […] At different stages of their march, the Tu-142 planes were escorted by Norwegian and British air forces," the press service said.

The Tu-142s took off from the Kipelovo airstrip near Vologda and headed towards the Barents Sea. Then, the planes flew over the Norwegian Sea to the designated mission area. According to the Ministry press service, the Tu-142 planes were escorted by MiG-31 interceptor jet planes.