Russia’s Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missile enters final stage of trials — top brass

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missile is at the final stage of its trials and the missile’s serial deliveries to the Navy will begin in 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"The state tests of the Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion. From 2022, its serial deliveries will begin," Krivoruchko reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on the single military output acceptance day.

Also, the upgraded Space-Echelon Western Command Post of Russia’s Single Space-based Missile Attack Early Warning System went on experimental combat alert in the fourth quarter of 2021, the deputy defense minister said.

Besides, a missile regiment of the Russian Strategic Missile Force’s 13th division armed with the advanced Avangard strategic missile systems went on combat alert in 2021, he said.