Troops to live-fire Iskander-M missile systems in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 20. /TASS/. The combat teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems will hold a live-fire exercise at the Kapustin-Yar training ground in the Astrakhan Region, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

"A missile formation armed with Iskander-M tactical missile systems has gone on training alert. Over 400 personnel of the Southern Military District units are conducting a multi-kilometer combined march from their permanent bases to the Kapustin Yar practice range in the Astrakhan Region where they will take part in a tactical exercise with missile combat launches," the press office said in a statement.

The missile formation has advanced to the Astrakhan Region from the Krasnodar Region. The teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems will practice at least ten combat training tasks to overcome notionally contaminated terrain, deploy missile launchers and deliver strikes against mock enemy targets, the statement says.

The field exercises at the training ground will last a month, involving about 100 items of armament and military hardware, the press office specified.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.