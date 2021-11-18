Russian Helicopters expects certification of Ka-62 this year - holding

DUBAI /UAE/, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) expects certification of the Ka-62 helicopter this year, the holding’s general director Andrey Boginsky told TASS on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"This year, we expect to receive a certificate for the Ka-62, because the entire flight program is over, bench running has been completed. We are on the stage of finalizing reports for certification centers. The helicopter has flown more than 700 hours in total. We have completed the entire flight and ground program. Our task is to submit all reporting materials to certification centers and the Federal Air Transport Agency by the end of November," he said.

Ka-62 medium multirole helicopter made the maiden flight in May 2017. It carries passengers, participates in rescue operations, and operates in the oil and gas industry. It can operate in a broad range of climatic and geographic conditions at temperatures of minus 50 to plus 50 degrees. The helicopter develops a cruising speed of 290 km/h.

Russian Helicopters signed the first contract for the delivery of three Ka-62 to Primorye region at MAKS-2021 airshow. The helicopters are to be supplied in 2022.