Russia developing next-generation RPO-2 flamethrower

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is developing a new RPO-2 flamethrower with some of its elements to be mounted on drones, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov told the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"Work is ongoing to improve flamethrower and incendiary armaments. In particular, efforts are underway to create a new incendiary weapon (RPO-2) for flamethrower units of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops to feature improved combat capabilities, with sight and gun systems mounted on unmanned aerial vehicles," the general said.

The Russian Army currently operates the RPO-A ‘Shmel’ rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower.