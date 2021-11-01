Putin to hold meeting in Sochi on developing Russia’s Aerospace Force and Navy

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will begin a series of meetings in Sochi on Monday on developing the Russian Armed Forces, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Non-working days are [currently] in effect but the president continues his working schedule and is working in Sochi," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"A traditional series of meetings on developing the Army, the Armed Forces, technological and other development is beginning in Sochi today," Peskov said.

"Today a meeting will be held with the emphasis on the Russian Aerospace Force and the Navy. Participants in the meeting - and these are mostly the heads of companies and corporations working in the industrial and defense sector - will deliver reports. Naturally, you will hear and see the president’s speech in the open part of the meeting," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

As it usually happens on the sidelines of these meetings, "the president uses such days to continue one-on-one talks with the participants, the heads of these companies and corporations that produce tech products," Peskov said.