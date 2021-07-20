Putin to view Russia’s latest fighter at MAKS air show

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the MAKS international air show in the suburban town of Zhukovsky near Moscow on Tuesday and view the latest domestic single-engine fighter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is a single-motor [aircraft], if I understand it correctly and, yes, the president will view it," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

As was reported earlier, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation will unveil the latest Russian single-engine fighter whose operational characteristics and specifics have not been disclosed to date.