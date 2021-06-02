Advanced weapons to be supplied to Ukraine under the guise of NATO’s drills, says general

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Advanced weapons and munitions will be supplied under the guise of NATO’s Sea Breeze 2021 drills to the Ukrainian troops and nationalist formations stationed close to the areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions outside of Kiev’s control, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"Advanced armaments, munitions and materiel are planned to be delivered precisely to that region for the Ukrainian troops under the guise of holding the drills," the spokesman said.

"Eventually, as was the case in previous years, all this weaponry will be delivered to the Ukrainian troops and nationalist formations stationed close to the areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions uncontrolled by Kiev," the general said.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and the US European Command plan to hold joint drills on June 28 - July 10 with the involvement of NATO countries, according to the data of Russia’s Defence Ministry. The drills will bring together Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Latvia and partner countries. The joint exercise will involve about 4,000 military personnel, 40 combat ships, vessels and auxiliary craft, 30 aircraft and over 100 armored vehicles.