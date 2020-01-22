Motorized infantry troops kick off three-day drills in Urals

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Over 2,000 motorized infantry personnel of the 2nd all-arms army of Russia’s Central Military District kicked off drills in the Orenburg Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The drills are running at the Totsky practice range and will last three days. Under their scenario, the motor rifle troops will practice outflanking and enveloping the enemy in interaction with armored units," the press office said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, artillery will provide support for the troops while logistics forces will supply units in an offensive with munitions, fuels and lubricants and food," the statement says.

The drills involve over 300 items of military hardware, including over 80 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.