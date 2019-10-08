Tactical drills of motorized infantry units with live firing held in Primorsky Region

Troops in east Russia to disguise military equipment as agricultural objects in drills

VLADIVOSTOK, October 8. /TASS/. A motorized infantry unit of the Eastern Military District carried out live firing with 152-mm self-propelled guns Giatsint-S and trained to destroy the "enemy’s" advance bases, the district’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"A total of more than 1,500 servicemen and about 300 pieces of arms and military equipment were involved in the exercise that took place during a control check," the press service reported.

The troops also used T-72B tanks and light-armored multi-purpose towing vehicles to destroy buried installations, while Strela-10 air defense missile systems controlled the airspace.