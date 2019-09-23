Russian military to conduct inspections in Latvia, Denmark - newspaper

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian military will carry out inspections in Latvia on September 23-26 and in Denmark on September 24-27, Russia’s Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper reported on Monday, adding that the mission would be conducted in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures.

"On September 23-26, a group of Russian inspectors will carry out a mission in Latvia, in an area covering about 16,000 square kilometers. In addition, on September 24-27, a group of Russian experts plans to inspect an area in Denmark, which would cover about 16,000 square kilometers," the statement reads.

The Russian inspectors will visit training ranges and attend briefings about military bases located in these areas and military activities taking place there, including the Silver Arrow military exercise involving Latvia, Albania, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Estonia.

According to the 2011 Vienna Document, every member state of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has the right to conduct inspections in other member states. The inspecting country can also invite other states to participate in this activity.