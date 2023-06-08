Ukraine must be demilitarized as it poses threat to Russia, CSTO — top security official

MINSK, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine needs to be demilitarized as the country poses a threat to both Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including from the point of view of the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council on Thursday.

"The need for demilitarization also stems from the fact that Ukraine, flooded with arms, poses a threat to Russia and to the CSTO in general, including in terms of developing and using nuclear, chemical and biological weapons," said Patrushev, cited by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Patrushev added that "the special military operation has real objectives, on the achievement of which depends not just the well-being, but the lives of millions of people, as well as the salvation of the LPR and DPR population (the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic respectively - TASS) from the genocide that has been practiced by Ukrainian neo-Nazis for eight years.".