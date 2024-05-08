Death toll from May 6 drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to eight

BELGOROD, May 8. /TASS/. The death toll from the May 6 Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region has risen to eight, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A man who was severely wounded in the drone attack that took place in the Borisovsky District on May 6 has died in hospital. The doctors did their best to save his life. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Gladkov said that seven people had been killed in a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack on minivans carrying farm workers.