MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 military personnel and a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle as a result of strikes by Russia’s Battlegroup South, head of the group's press center, Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the Battlegroup South, supported by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled three attacks by enemy assault groups. Fire damage was caused to manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheyevka. In this area, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 military personnel, 105 mm M119 howitzer, a HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a 120-caliber mortar in the Verkhnekamensky area," Astafyev said.

The head of the press center added that the group also destroyed 14 enemy drones in the areas of Vesyoloye and Spornoye, as well as 8 HIMARS MLRS shells.