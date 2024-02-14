Russian forces destroy over 15,000 tanks in Ukraine operation, top brass reports

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed over 15,000 tanks and other armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed "570 warplanes, 266 helicopters, 12,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,034 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,220 multiple rocket launchers, 8,041 field artillery guns and mortars and 18,655 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces destroy 130 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 130 Ukrainian troops and an enemy tank in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Tabayevka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region and repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 30th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost 130 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry specified.

Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces improved their forward edge positions and repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating more than 300 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center improved their forward edge positions and with the support of artillery and aircraft repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to "320 troops, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 10 armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks and gained advantageous positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup gained more advantageous frontiers and positions, repelled six attacks by Ukrainian army units and inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 2nd, 3rd and 5th assault, 17th tank, 22nd, 28th, 24th, 42nd and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian UAV control posts in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian army’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts and four ammunition depots in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 360 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 360 service members killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, three US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-manufactured FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two UAV control posts and four ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russian forces improve tactical position in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their tactical position in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East improved their tactical position and inflicted damage by firepower on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 160 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, two Strela-10 surface-to-air missile systems, three motor vehicles, three UK-made FH70 howitzers and a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, the ministry specified.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter in the Zaporozhye Region and intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 helicopter near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed 98 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zugres, Aleksandrovka, Andreyevka, Gorlovka and Orlinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Tarasovka and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Obryvka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area, eliminating roughly 40 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, damage was inflicted on units of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 45th artillery and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino, Nesteryanka and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ilyinka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 40 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, the ministry specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian S-300 air defense system over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of Russian groupings of forces destroyed an S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware in 126 areas," the ministry said.