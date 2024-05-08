Estonian Foreign Ministry summons Russian charge d'affaires over GPS jamming

VILNIUS, May 8. /TASS/. The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s charge d'affaires amid reports of GPS jamming, the ministry said in a statement.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna claimed that GPS disturbances were caused by Russian jamming, which was "a violation of the radio regulations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that prohibit causing such disruptions."

"We conveyed this message to Russia’s charge d’affaires," the top diplomat noted.

Tsahkna also blamed Russia for the suspension of Finnair flights connecting the Finnish capital of Helsinki and the Estonian city of Tartu between April 29 and May 31, which was due to GPS disturbances. According to the top diplomat, it caused serious damage to air traffic in the Baltic Sea region.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry added that Tsahkna had discussed the issue with European Union member states and NATO allies earlier in the week.