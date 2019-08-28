Upgraded onboard equipment tripled Mi-24 copter’s effectiveness — KRET concern

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. Fundamentally upgraded onboard equipment has tripled the effectiveness of the Mi-24 helicopter gunship, an adviser to the first deputy CEO of the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET, Vladimir Mikheyev, told the media at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show.

"The parameters of the fundamentally new systems exceed those of the basic configuration several times. The newest products account for ninety percent of onboard electronic equipment. The flight and technical parameters and combat capabilities tripled," he said.

The latest version of the helicopter carries a new onboard defense system, lasers and an upgraded system for ejecting decoys (heat traps).

Mikheyev noted that the upgrade had dramatically improved the Mi-24’s endurance and reduced mass, thus increasing its range of operation and other flight parameters.

The international aerospace show MAKS-2019 is being held in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, on August 27-September 1, as organized by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rostec corporation. The show has attracted 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies.