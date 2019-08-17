Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 17. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are looking forward to competing with teams representing NATO member states during the International Army Games, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview, a fragment of which was aired by the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Saturday.

"We will be glad to welcome any NATO member at our games. We will be glad not only to greet them here, but also to take a look at their equipment, to see what they are capable of," Shoigu said.

"In other words, it would be better to learn more about each other here than to wait for another opportunity to emerge," he continued. "An opportunity of a different kind would be undesirable."

The Russian defense minister said that when the event was being organized in an international format, NATO members were also invited to participate.

"I should say that many countries signaled their consent then," he added.

Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states.

"We have already reached the stage of competition among design bureaus and technologies. In here, we also test fuel, motor oils, ammunition, guiding mechanisms, communications, engines and driving gears. The list is huge," the minister added.

According to Shoigu, night firing will be included into the schedule of future competitions.

"Anyway, all participants without exception are looking forward to this," he said.