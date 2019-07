Russian fighter jets scrambled twice in last week on interception missions

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Air Force fighter jets have been scrambled three times to prevent violation of the Russian state borders, the Russian Defense Ministry newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda said on Friday.

According to infographics published by Krasnaya Zvezda, 18 aircraft conducted air reconnaissance.

All attempts to violate the Russian airspace were averted, the newspaper added.