Xi Jinping calls for AI development to respect global civilizational diversity

SHANGHAI, July 17. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence development should not erode global civilizational diversity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, addressing the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

"We must encourage inclusivity and facilitate the joint development of civilizations, while the development and use of artificial intelligence must not harm global civilizational diversity and unique national cultures," Xi pointed out.

He also called for ensuring that the values shaping artificial intelligence are aligned with universal values.