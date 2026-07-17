Heatwave in Europe claims over 200,000 lives in four years — WHO

GENEVA, July 17. /TASS/. More than 200,000 people have died from extreme heat over the past four years in the World Health Organization's European region, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, told TASS.

"Across the WHO European Region, more than 200,000 people have died from heat in the past four years (2022-2025) alone, and heat-related mortality has risen by 30% over the past two decades. These are not projections. This is happening now," the expert said. He also noted that "this summer, data from just five countries already shows nearly 10,000 excess deaths from heat."

The European region is one of six WHO regions. It encompasses 53 states across Europe and Central Asia, including Russia, Turkey, the Caucasus countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.