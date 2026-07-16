Israeli Air Force attacks Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 16. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted airstrikes on the towns of Barashit, Beit Yahoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, according to the Naharnet news portal. The strikes targeted military installations belonging to Hezbollah, a Shiite organization, located within these towns. Thick plumes of smoke are now rising into the sky as a result of the attacks.

Local authorities have yet to report any casualties or property damage. Earlier on Wednesday, three Hezbollah members were killed during Israeli drone operations in southern Lebanon. Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the villages of Bani Haiyyan and Tallousa in the Marjayoun district, where resistance fighters had been observed.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli military operations are ongoing in the south, despite a ceasefire declared on June 19. The ministry also reported that, since the escalation began on March 2, the total number of Lebanese casualties has risen to 4,324 killed, with 12,223 wounded.