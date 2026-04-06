Iranian army ready to fight as long as leaders deem necessary — agency

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. The Iranian army is ready to fight as long as the country's political leadership deems necessary, said army representative Mohammad Akraminia, according to Fars news agency.

"The way of conducting military operations is structured in such a way that it is possible to wage [war] in the long term. And the armed forces are ready to continue this course for as long as the country's top political leadership deems necessary," he said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key figures were killed.