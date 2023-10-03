Developer closes deal to build first-ever citric acid plant in Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian developer FSK has closed a transaction for acquiring a construction project to build the first-ever citric acid plant in Russia, the company’s press service said.

"In conclusion of the transaction, the FSK Group of Companies has become the owner of an 80% stake in a new asset, the Organic Acids company, which will be engaged in the construction and commissioning of the first large-capacity citric acid plant in Russia with a total production volume of 20,000 metric tons per year with a subsequent increase. The plant will be sited on a 19-hectare plot within the Uzlovaya Special Economic Zone in the Tula Region," the press service stated.

Plans call for commissioning the facility’s first production line in the second quarter of 2025. The amount of the investment has not been disclosed.