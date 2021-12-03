Black Sea Fleet’s marines kick off drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, December 3. /TASS/. Drills with marine corps kicked off at the Black Sea Fleet’s training grounds in Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"Over 500 Black Sea Fleet marine infantry personnel have arrived at combat training ranges on the Crimean Peninsula," the press office said in a statement.

In field conditions, the marines will hold firing and driving drills, live-fire all types of small arms and anti-tank missile systems against targets and driver-mechanics will practice driving techniques in surmounting obstacles while moving on cross country terrain and on the sea shore, the statement says.

On their way to the training ranges, the marines practiced defending a convoy of military hardware while on the march and eliminating a hypothetical enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance groups. The drills are running in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet’s 2022 winter training period, the press office added.