Poland reduces share of Russian gas from 77% to 60%

WARSAW, May 27. /TASS /. The share of gas purchased in Russia has decreased in the Polish energy market over four years from 77% to 60%, according to CEO of Polish energy company PGNiG Jerzy Kwiecinski.

According to him, gas supplies from Russia still remain the main source for Poland’s blue fuel. However, this dependence is declining from 77% in 2017 to the current 60%, Kwiecinski said.

Poland uses about 18 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The country’s authorities said several years ago that Poland would not extend the long-term contract with Gazprom after its completion in 2022. This agreement includes deliveries to Poland of up to 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

Warsaw declared that it has found it possible to abandon Russian gas through the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is supplied to the country from the United States and Qatar, as well as construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which should connect Poland with the Norwegian shelf through Denmark.