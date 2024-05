MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia accelerated and amounted to 0.17% from May 7 to 13, 2024, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported. From May 3 to 6 inflation in the country equaled 0.09%.

Consumer prices grew by 0.27% since the beginning of May, and by 2.65% year-to-date.

Rosstat reported earlier that inflation in Russia slowed down to 0.06% from April 23 to May 2, 2024, compared to the previous week. A week earlier, from April 16 to April 22, inflation was 0.08%.