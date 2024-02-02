Russia’s GigaChat, Western ChatGPT reflect divergent worldviews — Russian prime minister

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Dramatically divergent worldviews lie at the core of Russia’s GigaChat and the Western ChatGPT, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum.

"The way of thinking of artificial intelligence depends on the training data set and reflects the specifics of the country of origin. Thus, the 'brains' of the Russian GigaChat and Western ChatGPT represent fundamentally divergent worldviews. A different understanding of good and evil. And when AI solutions are being introduced in critically important fields, such as science, medicine and industry, it is important to use those models that correspond to our own national interest. And we are taking this into account," the Russian prime minister said.

Earlier, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev said that, in 2024, plans call for rolling out the introduction of GPT-based technologies for conducting consultations on Russia’s Gosuslugi portal for providing government services to the public.