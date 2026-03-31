Israel strikes Bir al-Abed area on southern outskirts of Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 31. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes have resumed airstrikes on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital in response to rocket attacks on Haifa and the Western Galilee by the Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

A source in the civil defense service told TASS that the strike targeted the Bir al-Abed area, near the road leading to Beirut International Airport.

"A powerful explosion was heard in Bir al-Abed following an attack by enemy aircraft. Residents of the danger zone barely had time to flee their homes," the source said. According to him, the Israeli airstrike occurred 20 minutes after a warning issued by the Israeli command.