Over 200 Iranian people accused of cooperating with US, Israel

TUNIS, March 31. /TASS/. More than 200 people in Iran have been charged with cooperating with the enemy, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Eshaq Jahangiri said.

"Indictments have been issued against more than 200 mercenaries of the enemy," he said on Iran's state broadcaster.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also hit.