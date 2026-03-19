Iran to keep responding to attacks on its energy facilities — TV

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. Iran has not yet finished strikes in retaliation to the attacks by the United States and Israel on its energy infrastructure, a representative of the central headquarters of the Khatam al-Anbiya of the Iranian army said, according to the State Television and Radio Company.

"We warn the enemy that you have made a big mistake by attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and a response is already being carried out and has not yet been completed," it said.

The army also warned that if the attacks are repeated, the response would be much tougher than the current attacks.