Goal of US-Israel operation in Iran remains unclear — EU Council chief

MADRID, March 17. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa said that the goal of the US-Israel military operation in Iran is unclear.

In an interview with the European News Agency consortium, which includes the Spanish news agency EFE, Costa noted that shipping problems in the Strait of Hormuz "are caused by a war in which the EU is not involved." He added that the US and Israel "decided to take this initiative without informing their allies in advance." According to him, the conflict carries a "very high risk of escalating international tensions and instability throughout the Middle East," poses a "serious risk" to European security and the economy, and may have consequences related to migration, a humanitarian crisis, and terrorism.

Costa added that he does not believe it is possible to estimate how long the conflict will last, as this depends "on the mission’s objective, which remains unclear." "The EU upholds international law, defends multilateralism, and calls on all parties to exercise restraint, end this war, and give diplomacy a chance to resolve various issues," the European Council president said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.