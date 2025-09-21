Erdogan intends to discuss trade, investment, defense, regional issues with Trump

ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he plans to discuss economic and defense cooperation, as well as regional issues, with US leader Donald Trump during a meeting in Washington on September 25.

"On September 25, we will arrive in Washington to meet with my esteemed friend Mr. Trump. We will discuss issues to enhance our bilateral cooperation, particularly trade, investment, and defense industries. We will certainly focus on regional issues. The significance of our close consultation and coordination as friends and allies is becoming more apparent day by day. We have previously expressed our support for Mr. Trump’s vision on global peace and his efforts to achieve these goals," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before departing for New York.

He added that both leaders bear "a great responsibility to maintain peace in the [Middle East] region, strengthen stability, and end conflicts."

Erdogan also noted that during his visit to the US, he will meet with several heads of state and government, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "At the meeting on Gaza, which will be attended by the US president, we will discuss with the leaders of our brotherly countries joint steps to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. During my time in New York, I will also meet with representatives of the Turkish, US, and other communities, as well as Turkish and American business groups," he said.