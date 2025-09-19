Substantial destruction of infrastructure, utilities collapse in Gaza City — TV

CAIRO, September 19. /TASS/. Many infrastructure facilities in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed as a result of a military operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel said, citing a local municipal official.

He also told the TV channel about the collapse of local public utilities services. According to the official, several Palestinian families still remain in the city without receiving any humanitarian aid.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, the embattled enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the IDF repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped.

According to the latest data from the enclave’s Health Ministry, the total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip due to military actions has surpassed 65,000, more than 166,000 sustained wounds and another 440 local residents, including 147 children, have died from starvation.