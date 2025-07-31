Ukrainian legislature amends public budget to boost army funding

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian legislative assembly voted for the bill on amendments to the state budget for 2025 in order to increase army financing by $9.8 bln.

The decision was supported by 332 votes, with nobody casting the vote against it.

The law on increase of defense expenditures was approved in the final reading. It should now be signed by speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and then by Vladimir Zelensky.

The increase of expenditures for the Ukrainian armed forces anticipates that out of 412 bln hryvnia ($9.8 bln), $5.2 bln will be spend for procurement and production of armament and drones and $2.7 bln for payments to Ukrainian servicemen. The remaining amount will cover other defense needs.