Zelensky’s bill on corruption watchdogs gets blessing from Ukrainian legislative committee

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian legislature’s Committee on Law Enforcement gave a unanimous backing to Vladimir Zelensky's bill that aims to restore the independence of the country’s two corruption watchdogs

"Bill No. 13533 about reinstating the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has been given support by the Committee on Law Enforcement, which is in charge of this subject matter," lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the lawmaker, all 19 committee members backed the bill.

Zheleznyak expressed confidence that the bill will easily gain the approval of the full legislature on Thursday.

"There are more than enough votes," he said.

Zelensky has long tried to gain control over the agencies. On June 23, the bureau filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as deputy prime minister. Chernyshov is regarded as a very influential figure in Zelensky's inner circle. According to some opposition lawmakers, the corruption watchdogs could soon bring charges against other people close to Zelensky.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the offices of the bureau’s staff and also inspected the prosecutor’s office. On July 22, the legislature, where the majority of seats is controlled by Zelensky’s party, passed a bill aiming to strip the watchdogs of their independent status. In the evening of the same day, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest. Rallies also took place in some other cities. Even so, Zelensky signed the bill into law and it came into force on July 23. This set off a fresh wave of protests.

Criticism of the new law also came from the West. Given the backlash, Zelensky made a U-turn and on July 24 submitted a bill to the legislature seeking to reinforce the powers of corruption watchdogs, which, in effect, overturns the previous decision to curb their independence. Still, the bill would require the security service to subject employees of these agencies to tests six months later.