SCO member states agree to continue sports development cooperation — communique

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have voiced their support to keep developing cooperation in the sphere of sports, according to a joint communique adopted on Wednesday following a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

"The Heads of Delegations attach great importance to holding sports events and competitions with the participation of SCO Member States, SCO Observer States and SCO Dialogue Partners in order to strengthen sports ties between the countries, as well as the development of Olympic, non-Olympic, and Paralympic and national sports," the document reads.

"Recognizing the unique role of physical culture and sport in strengthening solidarity and peace, the Heads of Delegations stressed that the SCO Member States will promote the development of international sports cooperation on an equal and depoliticized basis, oppose discrimination against athletes on any grounds, including nationality, language, political and other beliefs, national or social origin," according to the joint communique.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.