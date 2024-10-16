SCO member states firmly adhere to traditional values — communique

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) firmly adhere to traditional values and follow the principle of respect for the cultural diversity of the global civilizations, according to a joint communique adopted on Wednesday following a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

"The heads of delegations stressed the unwavering commitment of the Member States to respect and preserve traditional values and cultural and civilizational diversity, as well as the need to further deepen cooperation in the humanitarian field by introducing new formats of interaction in education, culture, tourism and sports," the document reads.

"They noted the importance of strengthening the global dialogue between religions and cultures, including within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions," the document added.

