NEW YORK, August 13. /TASS/. The US and the EU have given Ukraine their "blessing" to attack Russian territory, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Kiev considered several options to retaliate for Russian successes in the special military operation zone before attacking the Kursk Region on August 6.

Bloomberg pointed out that the US and the EU had given Ukraine their "blessing" for the first military presence on Russian soil since the beginning of World War II. However, according to the news agency, NATO allies consider it unlikely that Kiev will be able to gain a foothold on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious.

According to the latest information from the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 1,610 servicemen, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.