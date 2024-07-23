China lauds SCO antiterrorist drills

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. China's Ministry of Public Security has praised the holding of the joint antiterrorist exercises "Maritime Interaction - 2024" in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

"This is an important achievement by the law enforcement agencies of the organization's countries and [an example of] security during China's SCO presidency," a ministry official told a press conference in Beijing.

"For the first time in the field of SCO law enforcement and security cooperation, the competent authorities of all SCO member states have gathered for a joint antiterrorist exercise," he said. According to him, due to the marked increase in the destructive activities of terrorist organizations, actions to eliminate terrorist groups were practiced, in particular.

The exercises in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region were conducted by the competent authorities of the SCO member states in accordance with the decision of the SCO Regional Antiterrorist Structure of September 8,2023.