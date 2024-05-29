US, Germany warn against offering Ukraine firm timeframe for joining NATO — newspaper

LONDON, May 29. /TASS/. Some NATO members, namely the US and Germany, warn against offering Ukraine a firm timeframe for joining NATO, the Daily Telegraph writes, citing sources.

A source told the newspaper that US administration officials were "very skeptical about bringing Ukraine any further along the path to full Nato membership this year." "The US is perhaps not as concerned as Germany, but there is a worry about the threat of Russia to the rest of the alliance," he added.

According to the Daily Telegraph, "while NATO leaders will refuse to provide a timeline for Ukraine’s membership, they will offer what is being described as a ‘bridge’ or ‘path’ to accession as a show of support for the process." A package of support will "demonstrate that the path to membership is getting shorter." "The package will focus on bolstering Ukraine’s armed forces to ensure Ukraine is ready to immediately join NATO when alliance leaders agree the time is right," the paper writes.

"It’s not an invitation, but it’s the next closest thing," a diplomat said.