Fico’s condition remains serious — top Slovak defense official

BRATISLAVA, May 16. /TASS/. The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, remains serious and doctors are doing everything to stabilize him, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.

"The condition of Robert Fico remains serious, doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient," he said after an emergency meeting of the Security Council and the government. "We cannot yet say that the situation is developing positively and that his life is no longer in danger. The injuries are very serious," the top defense official emphasized.