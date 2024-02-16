Germany to spend 15 bn euros on support for Ukraine in 2024 alone — Scholz

BERLIN, February 16. /TASS/. Germany will allocate 15 billion euros to support Ukraine this year alone, including over 7 billion euros in arms supplies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"We will spend 15 billion euros this year alone to support Ukraine. This is a big effort," he said. According to the chancellor, more than 7 billion euros worth of weapons is envisioned in 2024 and another 6 billion euros is due in several years to come.

A bilateral agreement between Berlin and Kiev on security commitments and long-term support was signed on Friday during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit. Germany’s support for Ukraine - humanitarian, financial and military - has exceeded 27 billion euros since February 2022.