Austria’s opposition slams decision to allocate 50 bln euro to Kiev as act of betrayal

VIENNA, February 2. /TASS/. Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has betrayed his country by supporting the EU’s proposal to send 50 billion euro in aid to Ukraine, Herbert Kickl, leader of the opposition Freedom Party of Austria, said.

"In supporting the transfer of 50 billion euro to the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime, Chancellor Karl Nehammer once again betrayed the Austrian people and sacrificed hard-earned taxpayer dollars to the EU’s Brussels altar," he said in a press statement.

He vowed that if his party came to power after this fall’s parliamentary elections Austria would stop allocating money to Ukraine.

Earlier, the European Union summit approved the allocation of 50 billion euro from the EU budget to Ukraine spread out over the next four years.