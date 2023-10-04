Bishkek expects Putin to attend festivities at Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, October 4. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz authorities expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Russian airbase in Kant (Chuy Region) on October 12.

"Within the framework of the upcoming visit, bilateral talks between the head of state [Sadyr Zhaparov] and President Vladimir Putin are scheduled. The leaders will discuss topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation. Furthermore, the presidents will participate in a solemn event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the opening of the CSTO air base in the city of Kant," Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz presidential administration, said in Bishkek.

The Russian side did not officially announce the date. The CIS summit will be held in Bishkek on October 13.

According to Azymbakiev, the official visit of the Russian president to the republic will come at the invitation of the Kyrgyz president.

The Russian airbase in the city of Kant was opened in October 2003. It is the aviation component of the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Force in Central Asia. The base belongs to the Russian Joint Military Base in Kyrgyzstan, which also includes a naval long-distance communication center in Kara-Balta (Chuy Region), an anti-submarine weapons test base in Karakol (the administrative center of Issyk-Kul Region), and an autonomous seismic station in Mayluu-Suu (Jalal-Abad Region).

The 999th airbase in Kant is capable of receiving both frontline and military transport aircraft. Its primary mission is to control the Central Asian airspace. It is primarily designed to provide air support to units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces ground component, as well as to ensure the security of Kyrgyzstan's air borders.