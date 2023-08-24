BRICS favor peaceful resolution of conflicts in Africa on basis of UN, African Union

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the conflicts in Niger, Libya and Sudan on the basis of the United Nations and the African Union, the group said in the declaration of their 15th summit that concluded in South Africa on Thursday.

According to the Johannesburg II Declaration, "We commend continued collective efforts of the United Nations, the African Union and sub-regional organizations, including in particular the cooperation between the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, to address regional challenges including maintaining peace and security, promoting peacebuilding, post-conflict reconstruction and development, and call for continued support by the international community to these endeavors using diplomatic means such as dialogue, negotiations, consultations, mediation."

The document referred to the ongoing conflicts in Niger, Sudan and Libya. "We are concerned about the worsening violence in Sudan. We urge the immediate cessation of hostilities and call for the unimpeded access of the Sudanese population to humanitarian assistance," BRICS leaders emphasized in the declaration.

Also, the grouping said it remained concerned over the situation in the Sahel region, in particular in the Republic of Niger. "We support the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya," the declaration reads.

In addition, the group underscored the need to achieve what it said should be an enduring and mutually acceptable political solution to the issue of Western Sahara in line with relevant UNSC resolutions and in fulfilment of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum there (MINURSO).