African Union suspends Niger from organization — communique

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) has ruled to suspend Niger's activity in the organization, according to a statement on the situation in the African country posted on the council’s official page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network.

"In line with the relevant AU instruments, [the Peace and Security] Council decided to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger from all activities of the AU and its Organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country," the communique reads. The decision was taken at the Peace and Security Council meeting on August 14.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

On August 18, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said after a meeting of the community's military chiefs of staff that the exact date for the beginning of military intervention in Niger had yet been set.